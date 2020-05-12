William Thomas "Bill" Cucchiella
1947 - 2020
William "Bill" Thomas Cucchiella, 72, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, MD. He was born on December 2, 1947, in Baltimore, MD. He was the beloved husband of 32 years to Brenda Sue Graybeal Cucchiella. Bill worked as an IT Specialist for the State of Maryland Department of Human Services. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was awarded two Purple Hearts, the Vietnam Campaign Ribbon, and a Presidential Unit Citation. Surviving him in addition to his wife are children: Randy Graybeal and wife Debbie of Hampstead, MD, and Shannon Presti of Manchester, MD, grandchildren: Madeline Presti and Maria Presti, both of Manchester, MD, great-grandson: Isaac Presti of Manchester, MD, and siblings: Tony Cucchiella of Baltimore, MD, and Florence Lessner of Omaha, NE. He was predeceased by a brother: Bernie Cucchiella. Funeral services and interment are private. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com



Published in Carroll County Times on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Interment
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
