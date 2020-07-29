William "Bill" J. Ullrich, 92 of Hanover, PA, formerly of Westminster, MD, passed peacefully Monday July 27, 2020 at Spiritrust Lutheran, The Village at Utz Terrace in Hanover, PA. Born May 29, 1928 in Baltimore he was the son of the late Peter Michael and Ella Elizabeth Neuman Ullrich. He was the husband of the late Mary "Betty" Miller Ullrich who died in 2001. Bill was retired from C & P Telephone. He was a member of St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church in Manchester, MD where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also an Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 200. He is survived by his children: James Ullrich of Reisterstown, MD, Mary Gibson and husband Kevin of Hanover, PA and Bill Ullrich and wife Susan of Westminster, MD, grandchildren: Laura and husband Joe, Christina and husband Robbie, Justin, Shawn, Allison and husband Schaefer and Nicole. He is also survived by great grandchildren: Alexandria and Abbie. Bill was predeceased by his brothers: Jerome and Joseph Ullrich. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 10 am. until 11 am. at St. Bartholomew's Roman Catholic Church, 2930 Hanover Pike, Manchester, MD followed by a Requiem Mass at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. The church will allow up to 250 participants but masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Bartholomew's Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 448, Manchester, MD 21102 or to a charity of your choice
. Funeral arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com