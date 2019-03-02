Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ehlers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William W. Ehlers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William W. Ehlers Obituary
William Waring Ehlers, 95 of Sykesville, Md died on Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was the husband of the late Barbara Warfield-Ehlers.William was born on February 23, 1924, in Baltimore, MD the son of the late William Charles Ehlers and the late Marian Ehlers (nee Crumbacker). He was a Methodist Minister for 30 years as part of the Baltimore Washington Conference. He loved HAM Radio, traveling & Photography. He also was a veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by his children Barbara Buckley & husband Bill of Woodbine, Ruth Bradley & husband Dave of Bowie, David Ehlers of Ellicott City, Carol Jackson of Ellicott City. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his daughter Dorothy Bennett. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 12 Noon the family will receive friends from 10 AM – 12 Noon prior to the funeral service at the BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784. Interment at Pipe Creek Cemetery Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
Download Now