William Waring Ehlers, 95 of Sykesville, Md died on Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was the husband of the late Barbara Warfield-Ehlers.William was born on February 23, 1924, in Baltimore, MD the son of the late William Charles Ehlers and the late Marian Ehlers (nee Crumbacker). He was a Methodist Minister for 30 years as part of the Baltimore Washington Conference. He loved HAM Radio, traveling & Photography. He also was a veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by his children Barbara Buckley & husband Bill of Woodbine, Ruth Bradley & husband Dave of Bowie, David Ehlers of Ellicott City, Carol Jackson of Ellicott City. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his daughter Dorothy Bennett. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 12 Noon the family will receive friends from 10 AM – 12 Noon prior to the funeral service at the BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784. Interment at Pipe Creek Cemetery Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019