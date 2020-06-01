William "Bill" Alvin Webb, 67, of Oldtown, MD and originally of Carroll County, MD passed away at his home May 30, 2020 after an 11+ year fight against Liposarcoma with God and his wife at his side. He was born July 8, 1952 to the late Burnett and Mary Webb in Baltimore. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his sister, Diane Webb; and mother-in-law, Mary Horwath. Bill retired as a Captain from WCI Division of Correction after working for 33 years. His favorite career came after retirement as a farmer on his land in Oldtown; and was a board member with Allegany County Farm Bureau. When living in Carroll County he was a member and deacon of Elder Baptist Church; and also a member, deacon, and music leader at Oldtown Baptist Church. Surviving is his wife of 41 years, Cathy Horwath-Webb of Oldtown; a daughter, Rima Allport and granddaughter, Terra Miley, of New Windsor, MD; sister, Karen Haga and husband Jim; brother, Brian Webb and wife Cheryl of Westminster, MD; father-in-law, John Horwath; sister-in-law, Patricia Bailey and husband Jeff of Cumberland, MD; also many nieces, nephews, and extended family. As per Bill's wishes he was cremated and a private memorial service will be held. Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A. is assisting the family. His family would like to thank Johns Hopkins Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to Allegany Boy's Camp, 20700 Wagner Cutoff Road, Oldtown, MD 21555. Condolences for the family along with videos of services will be available at www.ScarpelliFH.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 1, 2020.