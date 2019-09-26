|
Wilma Jeanne Brown, 79, of Taneytown, MD went home to her Savior on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She suffered brain trauma, resulting from a fall in her home several days prior to her passing. Born January 27, 1940 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Minnie (Donnelly) Wood. She was the wife of Carl Dean Brown, to whom she was married for 33 years. Wilma was a graduate of Eastern Technical High School in Baltimore, class of '58. She was an Independent Consultant for Rodan & Fields Skin Care Products and formerly for Longaberger Basket Company. Wilma was very active with her church, several community organizations, and the Taneytown Chamber of Commerce. Surviving, in addition to her devoted husband Dean, are children, Jill Bachman (Tim) of Butler, PA, Jeff Welch (Sandee) of Hanover, MD, Lisa Arnesen (Rolf) of Huntingtown, MD, Pam Brown (Larry Reese) of Centreville, MD and Greg Brown (Karol) of West Plains, MO; siblings, E. Kendall Wood (Shirley) of Manchester, MD, Gail Wood of Jarrettsville, MD and Linda Leitz of NC; sister-in-law, Nancy Wood of NC; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Wood. A memorial service to celebrate Wilma's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 38 W. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD, 21787 with her pastor, the Rev. Cristopher Frigm, officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Wilma's name may be made to Forward Visions, Inc., a foundation of supportive services for special needs individuals, where her sister, Gail, resides, 120 Cockeysville Rd., Cockeysville, MD 21030 or to Trinity Evangelical Church at the above address.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 26, 2019