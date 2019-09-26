Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
38 W. Baltimore St.
Taneytown, MD
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
38 W. Baltimore St.
Taneytown, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Brown


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Brown Obituary
Wilma Jeanne Brown, 79, of Taneytown, MD went home to her Savior on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She suffered brain trauma, resulting from a fall in her home several days prior to her passing. Born January 27, 1940 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Minnie (Donnelly) Wood. She was the wife of Carl Dean Brown, to whom she was married for 33 years. Wilma was a graduate of Eastern Technical High School in Baltimore, class of '58. She was an Independent Consultant for Rodan & Fields Skin Care Products and formerly for Longaberger Basket Company. Wilma was very active with her church, several community organizations, and the Taneytown Chamber of Commerce. Surviving, in addition to her devoted husband Dean, are children, Jill Bachman (Tim) of Butler, PA, Jeff Welch (Sandee) of Hanover, MD, Lisa Arnesen (Rolf) of Huntingtown, MD, Pam Brown (Larry Reese) of Centreville, MD and Greg Brown (Karol) of West Plains, MO; siblings, E. Kendall Wood (Shirley) of Manchester, MD, Gail Wood of Jarrettsville, MD and Linda Leitz of NC; sister-in-law, Nancy Wood of NC; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Wood. A memorial service to celebrate Wilma's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 38 W. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD, 21787 with her pastor, the Rev. Cristopher Frigm, officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Wilma's name may be made to Forward Visions, Inc., a foundation of supportive services for special needs individuals, where her sister, Gail, resides, 120 Cockeysville Rd., Cockeysville, MD 21030 or to Trinity Evangelical Church at the above address.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
Download Now