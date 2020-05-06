Wilma I. McKenzie, 90, of Finksburg passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Wilma was the loving and devoted wife of the late William J. McKenizie who passed away in 2019. Born on May 6, 1929 in Fort Smith, OH, Wilma was the daughter of the late Jessie and Edna (Curtis) Stamper. She worked in an administrative capacity at the Social Security Administration until her retirement. She is survived by her two nieces, Donna Baker and husband Tom Smith of Troy, VA and Jean Baker of Charlottesville, VA. She will also be missed by longtime friends and neighbors, the Cox family and her friend and caretaker, Pat Stansbury. Wilma was a member of the Reese Volunteer Fire Department and its Ladies' Auxiliary where she was often seen working at its many functions and activities. She loved flowers and gardening and camping with her husband. Wilma was a collector of Longaberger baskets and Snowbabies. In addition to her parents and cherished husband, Wilma was predeceased by brother Harry Stamper and sisters Lennie Chinn, Olive Seabrease and Delores Connor. Services for Wilma will be private. If desired, donations in her memory may be made to The Reese And Community Volunteer Fire Company, 1745 Baltimore Blvd, Westminster, MD 21157 Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 6, 2020.