Wilson Melvin "Mel" Hood, III, 60, of Westminster, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Bay Medical Center, while visiting his son in Florida. Mel was born on April 26, 1959 in Baltimore and was the son of Wilson Melvin Hood, Jr. and his significant other, Diane Fisher, of Hanover, PA and the late Mary (Smith) Hood. Mel was the loving husband of Brenda Y. (Dillard) Hood, to whom he married on April 21, 1990. Mel was a graduate of Glen Burnie High School. He was employed as a truck driver for ABF for over 16 years. He was a member of the Teamster Union # 355. Mel was meticulous about his lawn and enjoyed cutting the grass almost daily. He was an avid outdoorsman and found joy in camping with his wife and family and riding his Harley-Davidson. He was well known for the festive Christmas light display he put up at his home every year. Mel was a huge Ravens Fan and enjoyed rooting for his favorite team. Surviving in addition to his wife and father are children Jason Yazvac and wife Tammy, April Brunson and husband John, and Trenton Hood and significant other Bobbi; grandchildren Emmy and Sadie; step-grandchildren Angel, Alaina, Trinity, Makayla; brother Jerry Hood; sister Sheila Keppler; sister-in-law Dennise Maenner and husband Mike; and his beloved dog and best friend "Charlie Brown". The family will welcome friends on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm with a service beginning at 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either https://act.alz.org/, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle VA 22172 https://toysfortots.org/donate/, or Double Dog Dare Rescue https://www.doubledogdarerescue.org/donate Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020