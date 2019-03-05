Windsor Junior "Ditty" Burdette, age 95, of Sykesville, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at home. Born November 7, 1923, in Maryland he was the son of the late Addie Poole Burdette Gist and step-son of the late Ransom Gist. He was the loving husband of the late Eleanor Rugemer Burdette who passed away on January 23, 1996. Ditty was retired from Springfield Hospital Center where he had been an engineer in the power house. He served in the US Navy. He enjoyed trips to Charlestown and going out to eat. He is survived a small family and many friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Lucille Tate. Friends may call on Thurdsay, March 7, 2019, from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 2pm. Interment will be in Springfield Cemetery, Sykesville. Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary