Woodrow "Buddy" Wilson Knight, Jr., 84, of Patapsco, died on Monday, May 27, 2019, at his home. Born on February 9, 1935 in Patapsco, he was the son of the late Woodrow Wilson Knight, Sr. and Ruth Elizabeth Knight. He was the husband of Dorothy "Dot" Louise Knight who died on September 7, 2002.Buddy was an avid hunter; he had the best coon dogs around. He was a lifetime NRA member, a member of the Steam Historical Society for over 60 years, and he restored antique hit and miss gas engines and tractors. He was an Army veteran and served in the Korean War. He is survived by his two daughters and their spouses Dawn L. Kennell and husband Glenn of Patapsco, and Ruth A. Pumputis and husband Joseph of Finksburg, grandchildren Christopher J. Knight and wife Melissa of Union Bridge, and Jeremy Glenn Kennell and wife Amy of Hampstead, great-grandchildren Carter Raymond Knight, Cayson James Knight, and Liam Henry Kennell, siblings Janice Marie Cool of Hanover, PA., and Ron Knight and wife Brenda of Queenstown, MD. He is also survived by his devoted friends Gary and Betty Taylor of Patapsco.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 3 to 5, and 7 to 9 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ray Newman officiating. Interment will follow at Patapsco Cemetery.

