Zachary Onesty
1996 - 2020
Zachary Keith Onesty (24) of Finksburg, MD went home to be with The Lord on October 9, 2020. Born March 27, 1996 in Baltimore, MD, he was the beloved son of Franklin Keith Onesty of Finksburg, MD and Lisa Holliday Onesty of Westminster, MD. Zach was a graduate of Westminster High School class of 2014. He worked at several places in the hospitality industry. He was an avid Cowboys fan, enjoyed spending time at the beach and had a great love for dogs. His family remembers him for his kind heart and huge smile that could light up the room and his whistling. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Zach is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Russell and Maxine Holliday, aunt, Stephanie Holliday and paternal grandfather, Charles Onesty. He is survived by his father, Franklin Onesty and wife Chrissy; mother, Lisa Onesty; grandmother, Doris Onesty; three sisters: Alexandra Onesty, Alexis Kupisch, Amber Roop; uncle, Richard Onesty and aunts Angela Cox, Dawn Anderson and a multitude of cousins. A gathering of family and friends will be held at The Harvest Church of God - 605 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown, MD, 21136 on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm; followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 pm. Memorial contributions are suggested to BARCS (Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter) or Phoenix Recovery Center located at 107 Edgewood Rd, Edgewood MD 21040 Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.

Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial Gathering
01:30 - 03:00 PM
The Harvest Church of God
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
The Harvest Church of God
