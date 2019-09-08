Zachary Ross Smith, 31, son of Thomas Edward and Judy Barb Smith, was taken from us far too soon on August 30, 2019, at Wellspan Hospital in York, PA. Zach was born July 22, 1988 in Landstuhl, West Germany. Zach was a 2006 graduate of Winters Mill High School where he played football, lacrosse, wrestled, and enjoyed the ROTC program. He obtained a degree from Baltimore International College and worked as a chef for several Baltimore restaurants including his favorite La Traviata. Zach was a life Boy Scout during which time he received many awards and decorations. His most rewarding time was serving in the Army. Besides his parents he is survived by aunts and uncles James and Patricia Pults of Virginia, Rick and Stephanie Smith of Texas, and LTC Delorah and Arthur Martinez of Texas; cousins Eric Pults and wife Kelly, Jennifer Hawkins, Hayden Hawkins, and Jacob Martinez. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 at Harvest Chapel, 6947 York Road, Abbottstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, our family would love for memorial contributions to be made to Harvest Chapel, 6947 York Road, Abbottstown, PA., to benefit the food closet for the needy. We will miss you for the rest of our lives. Until we meet again, God Speed Zachary. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 8, 2019