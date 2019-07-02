Zack Savage (1986 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
New Lutheran Cemetery
Locust St
Manchester, MD
Obituary
Zack Andrew Savage, 33, of Dillsburg, PA, passed suddenly Saturday June 29, 2019 at the York Hospital in York, PA. Born April 21, 1986 in Frederick, MD he was the son of Jerry Lee Savage of Reisterstown, MD and Joan M. Stroman of Manchester, MD. Zack worked for UPMC Pinnacle Hospital in Hanover, PA. He enjoyed drawing, reading books, poetry and all kinds of animals especially cats. Surviving in addition to his parents are siblings: Gary Savage of Manchester, MD, Allen Savage of Westminster, MD and Mary Savage of Bethel Springs, Tenn. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD on Wednesday July 3, 2019 from 6-8 pm. Graveside services will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery, Locust St., Manchester, MD. on Friday July 5, 2019 at 10 am. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on July 2, 2019
