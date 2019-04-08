Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zigmond Molnar III. View Sign

Zigmond Joseph 'Ziggy' Molnar, III, 76, of Eldersburg, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at Sunrise of Carroll in Westminster. Born July 9, 1942 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Zigmond Joseph Molnar, II and Virginia Sobotka Molnar. He was the husband of Mary Helen Molnar (nee Conelius). They had been married for 56 years. Ziggy worked in the stationery supply industry and was the owner of the former Consolidated Stationers on Main Street in Sykesville. He was a U.S. Marine serving from 1959-1963. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus COUNCIL #7612, ARCHBISHOP FULTON J. SHEEN and a parishioner at St. Joseph's Catholic Community. In addition to his wife, Ziggy is survived by daughter Michelle A. McCarron and her husband Jeff, sister Jean Smith and her husband Frank, grandson Matthew and wife Lauren and granddaughter Allison. Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. Visitation will begin at 11 AM. with a service at 12 Noon with Fr. John Worgul officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.Online condolences may be offered at





6028 Sykesville Road

Sykesville , MD 21784

