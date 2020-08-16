Zola Pearl Harner, 96, of Taneytown, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Country Companions Assisted Living near Taneytown. Born November 14, 1923 in Woodlawn, MD, she was the daughter of the late Frederick Oscar and Pearl Virginia (Meekins) Roelecke. She was predeceased by her three husbands, the late Thomas Piezonki, the late Thomas Cantwell, and the late Samuel Harner. Zola was a graduate of Catonsville High School, class of '41, and lived most of her adult life in Taneytown. Her working life centered on farm life and homemaking. Her life was guided by her faith and she was active for many years in the Taneytown Presbyterian Church, teaching Sunday School, playing the piano, singing in the choir, and serving as an elder. When she married Sam Harner, she joined Grace United Church of Christ in Taneytown, and remained a member there. At the time of her death she was the oldest member of Grace. In the 1960s, Zola was an assistant Girl Scout Leader for Troop 723, the first Girl Scout troop in Taneytown. She was active in the Silver Fancy Garden Club, where she served as chairwoman of the Bird Committee. Her passions ranged from her cats and bird watching, to singing, playing the piano, and gardening. An enthusiastic traveler, she enjoyed trips to England, Switzerland, Scotland, Germany, France and Italy, as well as the Grand Canyon and a cruise to Alaska. She was a prolific writer, filled many journals, and, in the 1960s, wrote a column entitled "A View from My Kitchen Window", printed in The Carroll Record, a local newspaper published for many years in Taneytown. The column often included poems, humor and reflections on nature. For the past 11 years, Zola resided at Country Companions Assisted Living near Taneytown, where she received loving care. As a resident there, one of her great joys was to visit with her great-grandchildren and hold them on her lap. Surviving are Zola's two daughters, Kathleen Orsini of Columbus, GA, and Carol Giesey and husband Ron of Hanover, PA; four grandchildren, Vincent Orsini and wife Mary of Columbus, GA, Tony Orsini and wife Candi of Phenix City, AL, Andrew Giesey and wife Theresa, currently stationed in Fiji, and Tricia Kowalsky and husband Brian of Pittsburgh, PA; eleven great-grandchildren, Dominic, Anna, and Vincent Orsini, Geena, Sophie, Betsy, and Dean Orsini, John and Thomas Giesey, and Hannah Pearl and Caleb Kowalsky; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her three husbands, Zola was predeceased by her brother, Fred Roelecke, and her sister, Margaret Allick, both of Taneytown. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. A graveside service and burial will follow at Grace U.C.C. Cemetery in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Zola's name to the Food Bank Program at Grace United Church of Christ, 49 W. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM
. The following is one of Zola's poems: A Prayer for 2006 "Let us Dare" Let us dare to sing a song, Let us dare to right a wrong. Let us dare to be a friend, Let us dare to give and lend. Let us dare to share a sorrow, Let us dare to trust tomorrow. Let us dare to do our duty, Let us dare to see life's beauty.