Aaron "Steve" Lee, 61, of Caney Fork, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at his residence.
He is survived by his mother Vivi Davis Lee; sons, Clay Lee, Shay Lee; sister, Donna (Rodney) Wesley; and a special friend, Beck Coffman.
Due to efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and recent requirements implemented by the Office of Governor Andy Beshear and The Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky, graveside services will be performed privately for family only at Whited Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 15, 2020