Addie Corine Derringer, 78, of Liberty, passed away on Wednesday April 15, 2020, at T.J. Sampson Hospital.
She was born in Casey County on March 17, 1942, a daughter of the late Ada Hale and Hester Cochran Baxter. She was a former employee of Union Underwear.
Corine was the widow of Alvin Buck and Thomas Derringer.
She is survived by her sons, Zyndall (Patty) Buck, Leon Buck, both of Liberty; granddaughter: Amanda Pendleton Wethington, of Dunnville; and great-granddaughter: Isabella Wethington, of Dunnville.
Preceding her in death besides her parents and two spouses was one daughter Rita Buck.
Due to efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and recent requirements implemented by the Office of Governor Andy Beshear and The Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky, all funeral services will be performed privately.
Burial will be in the Whited Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 22, 2020