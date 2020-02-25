Adrian "Tater" Wethington

Adrian "Tater" Wethington, 76, of Liberty, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville.
He is survived by his son, Luke Wethington; brothers, David "Frog" (Marlene) Wethington, Curtis (Wanda) Wethington, Dale Wethington, Tom (Brenda) Wethington; sisters, Paulette (Tommy) Cooper, Matilda Sapp, Lois (Jim) MacLaren, Faye (Jody) Clements; brother-in-law, Tim Underwood; and two grandchildren.
A funeral mass was held Feb. 24 at Saint Bernard Catholic Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery with military honors by the Casey County Veterans Honor Guard.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 26, 2020
