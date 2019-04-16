Albert Martin Kane, Jr., 65, of Liberty, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his residence.
Born on Jan. 23, 1954, in Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Albert Martin Kane, Sr. and Marguerite Juliano Kane. Albert was a computer operator in the Army. He enjoyed cruises, sports and walking every day. He loved helping delivering meals for Meals on Wheels and going to the Senior Citizen Center. Albert served his country in the United States Army for eleven years.
He is survived by a son, Albert (Kim) Kane, of Windsor; a granddaughter, Lexi Kane, of Dunnville; two sisters, Margie (Bill) Thompson, of Arizona, and Terry (Maxie) McCutcheon, of South Carolina; and three nieces, Robin Day, T.C. Mundt and Mary Clark.
The funeral service was held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Matt Loper officiating. Military honors were provided by the Casey County Honor Guard.
The family received friends from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Memorial contributions may take the form of sympathy to the Casey County Senior Citizens Center.
