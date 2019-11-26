Alma F. Stafford Williams, 84, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Alma was born on Dec. 12, 1934, to the late William Walter and Hanna Stafford (Peavey) in Casey Co., Kentucky. She loved to travel extensively with her husband and family, travel being a lifelong passion and interest of Alma's. She loved to cook, to feed her family and feed everyone around as much as she could. Alma will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Alma supported Food for the Hungry and s organizations.
She leaves behind a large extended family, although she was preceded in death by her husband, Rollan Lee Williams; son, Darrell Williams; sister, Edith Whitis; brothers, George, Earl, Cecil, Osborne and Jasper Stafford. Alma is survived by her two sons, Daniel (Mindy) Williams, Duane (Sandra) Williams; grandchildren, Melissa Ragan, Kimberly Williams, Michael Williams, Danielle Williams, Cindy Sue Williams, Justin Williams, Shelby Williams, Ethan Williams, Mia Williams; great-grandchildren, Dominique Ragan, Raymond Ragan, Jasmine Miller, Makayla Miller, Briana Miller and Parker Johnston; great-great-grandchild, Logan Ragan.
A gathering took place Sunday, Nov. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Franklin Township Chapel 5950 E. Thompson Road, Indianapolis, IN 46237. A Celebration of Alma's life began at 7 p.m. with Pastor Bob Carrell officiating. You are invited to read Alma's obituary at www.wilsonstpierre.com, where you may sign the guest book and share a personal message for the family.
