Alma Vida Hatter Weddle, of Liberty, Kentucky, passed from this life on Thursday morning, April 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was 91 years of age.

Born on Sept. 22, 1928, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late George McKinley and Ada Brown Hatter. Alma Vida was a homemaker and a faithful member of Walnut Hill Separate Baptist Church. She was a former teacher and a teacher's aide for the Casey County Board of Education. Alma Vida was a member of the Casey County Homemaker's Association for many years and a founding committee member for the Casey County Public Library. She was also a committee member for the organization of the Bicentennial on the State and National levels. Alma Vida, along with her late husband, R.C., loved to travel, having visited all fifty states and their capitals.

Survivors include two sons, Chris (Connie) Weddle of Liberty and Ronald (Linda) Weddle of Bardstown; nine grandchildren, Leslie, Jason, Ryan, Aimee, BJ, Joshua, Scott, Jennifer, and Kristin; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by, one brother, Cecil (Norma Jean) Hatter of Liberty; and one sister, Imodean Roy of Maineville, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Alma Vida was preceded in death by her beloved husband, R.C. Weddle, Jr., who passed away on May 8, 2017; one grandson, Bradley Weddle; and three sisters, Maxine Stafford, Geneva Hatter, and Elizabeth Hatter.

Due to efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and recent requirements implemented by the Office of Governor Andy Beshear and The Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky, funeral services were performed privately for family only. Burial was private in Casey County Memorial Gardens. There was a "drive-thru" visitation on Sunday, April 12, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Visitors paid their respects from their vehicles and were given a memorial folder to keep. Funeral services were live-streamed at 2 p.m. Sunday on the Facebook page for McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to: Walnut Hill Separate Baptist Church, C/O Katie Coffey, 661 Hopewell Road, Liberty, Kentucky 42539.

