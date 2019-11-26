Andrew Jackson Cochran, 71, of Hustonville, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his children: Charles (Marcia) Cochran; Shannon (Steve) Brooks; Andrew Jackson (Danielle) Cochran, Jr; sisters, Maxine, Shirley, Judy, Mary and Wonetta; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Nov. 23, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Alstott Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Casey County News on Nov. 27, 2019