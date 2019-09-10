Angel Michelle (Vanoy) Ponder

Service Information
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
Obituary
Angel Michelle Vanoy Ponder, age 43, of Liberty, passed away on Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
She was born July 29, 1976 in Fort Campbell, KY, to Brenda Bottoms Neat (Larry) and the late Winfrey Vanoy.
Additional survivors include her spouse: Derek Ponder; children: Logan, Lucas and Laura Ponder, all of Liberty, mother-in-law and father-in-law: Diann and David T. Ponder, of Liberty; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: David and Sharisse Ponder, of Yosemite; one step brother: Thomas Allen (Nikki) Neat, of Bloomfield, KY; five nieces and nephews and Steve (Peggy) Purvis. She is also survived by lots of cousins, aunts and uncles and a best friend Tamara Burkhart.
Besides her father, also preceding her in death was a sister: Shelly Vanoy; and her grandparents.
Services were held 1 p.m. Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Bro. Eric Larson officiating.
Published in The Casey County News on Sept. 11, 2019
