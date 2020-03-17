Anthony Ray Wethington

Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home
Obituary
Send Flowers

Anthony Ray Wethington, 45, of Dunnville, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at the UK Hospital in Lexington.
He is survived by his wife, Missy Medaris Wethington; father, Roger Wethington; mother, Hazel Cox Wethington; daughter, Amber Dawn Bernard; brother, Brent (Patty) Wethington; and two grandsons.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial will be held privately at the Wethington Family Cemetery. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. on Wednesday at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with online questbook and video tribute available online at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.