Anthony Ray Wethington, 45, of Dunnville, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at the UK Hospital in Lexington.
He is survived by his wife, Missy Medaris Wethington; father, Roger Wethington; mother, Hazel Cox Wethington; daughter, Amber Dawn Bernard; brother, Brent (Patty) Wethington; and two grandsons.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial will be held privately at the Wethington Family Cemetery. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. on Wednesday at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 18, 2020