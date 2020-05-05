Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for April Hale. View Sign Service Information McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty 752 Campbellsville Street Liberty , KY 42539 (606)-787-6219 Service Private To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

April Hale, age 13, gained her heavenly wings on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her home with her mother by her side.

April was born April 1, 2007, in Somerset, KY, daughter of William Hale and Vickie Wilham. She was a student at Liberty Elementary School and formerly attended the Ferndale Baptist Church. April loved unicorns, monkeys, and Stitch the cartoon character. Her favorite colors were orange and teal. She was a huge fan of Billie Eilish. Through the Make-A-Wish foundation, Billie Eilish sent April a video message with words of encouragement. Also, during the Christmas season of 2019, when April was fighting her illness, she asked for Christmas cards to help ease her burden. April received over 7,200 Christmas cards and gifts from all the over the world, including from France, Australia, Guam, Scotland, and the Netherlands to name only a few.

April is survived by her mother, Vickie Wilham (and Jayce Martin) of Liberty; father, William Hale (and Heather Hardesty) of Springfield; and brother, Jacob Hale of Springfield.

Due to recent requirements implemented by the Governor and The Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky, funeral services were performed privately at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Dwight Coffman officiating.

There was a "drive-thru" visitation on Monday, May 4, 2020, from 12 to 2 p.m. at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Visitors paid their respects from their vehicles and were given a memorial folder to keep.

The funeral service was live-streamed on McKinney-Brown Funeral Home's Facebook page at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to help her family offset funeral expenses.

Arrangements for April Hale are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at April Hale, age 13, gained her heavenly wings on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her home with her mother by her side.April was born April 1, 2007, in Somerset, KY, daughter of William Hale and Vickie Wilham. She was a student at Liberty Elementary School and formerly attended the Ferndale Baptist Church. April loved unicorns, monkeys, and Stitch the cartoon character. Her favorite colors were orange and teal. She was a huge fan of Billie Eilish. Through the Make-A-Wish foundation, Billie Eilish sent April a video message with words of encouragement. Also, during the Christmas season of 2019, when April was fighting her illness, she asked for Christmas cards to help ease her burden. April received over 7,200 Christmas cards and gifts from all the over the world, including from France, Australia, Guam, Scotland, and the Netherlands to name only a few.April is survived by her mother, Vickie Wilham (and Jayce Martin) of Liberty; father, William Hale (and Heather Hardesty) of Springfield; and brother, Jacob Hale of Springfield.Due to recent requirements implemented by the Governor and The Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky, funeral services were performed privately at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Dwight Coffman officiating.There was a "drive-thru" visitation on Monday, May 4, 2020, from 12 to 2 p.m. at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Visitors paid their respects from their vehicles and were given a memorial folder to keep.The funeral service was live-streamed on McKinney-Brown Funeral Home's Facebook page at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020.In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to help her family offset funeral expenses.Arrangements for April Hale are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com. Published in The Casey County News on May 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Casey County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close