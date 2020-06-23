Arlie Lloyd Maynard
Arlie Lloyd Maynard, 85, of Middleburg, KY died Friday, June 19, 2020.
Born Feb. 4, 1935, he was the son of the late Ernest Dewey and Della Mae Woods Maynard.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Hattie Mae Crider Maynard; son, James (Tammy) Maynard, of Middleburg; daughters, Linda (Darrell) Howell, of Ohio, and Arlene (David) Braymer, of Middleburg; brother, John (Shirley) Maynard, of Prestonburg; sisters, Wanda Faye Thornsbury, and Danetta Lynn Maynard, both of Prestonsburg; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and ten step-great grandchildren.
Arlie Lloyd was a faithful servant of God for 64 years. He was a current member of Ellisburg Baptist Church. He had worked as a coalminer and later retired as a Foreman/Lineman from Pike Electric.
Visitation was Monday at W.L. Pruitt Funeral Home. Funeral Service was 11 a.m., Tuesday with Rev. B.J. Crider, Rev. Darrell Howell, and Bro. Bud Stidham officiating. Burial was in Hustonville Cemetery with grandchildren serving as pallbearers. A guestbook is at www.wlpruitt.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
