Sergeant First Class Arlis Lee Allen, 95, of Liberty, KY passed away peacefully April 20, 2020 at his residence. Born on April 11, 1925 to the late Joseph and Jamima Allen in Liberty, KY. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Rosemary Allen.

Arlis was a decorated WWII Veteran, Purple Heart recipient and retired from Macgregor Brunswick in Sharonville, OH.

Survivors include his children: Linda Alsip of Norwood, OH, Gregory and (Melita) Allen of Holly Springs, GA, Brenda Newton of Batavia, OH and Barbara and (Jeff) Dawson of Liberty, KY, Sixteen Grandchildren and Thirty-One Great-Grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his six siblings: Wade Allen, Carl Allen, Hershel Allen, Worth Allen, Sherman Allen and Lelah Johnson.

Honorary Pallbearers are: Jeff Dawson, Justin Dawson, Deven Durham, Nathan Newton, Charles Newton, Jeremy Spagnuolo, Josh Dawson and Hunter Dawson.

Due to efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and recent requirements implemented by the Office of Governor Andy Beshear and The Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky, all funeral services will be performed privately.

Burial will be in the Whited Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland.

