Arlis Lee Clements

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlis Lee Clements.
Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Arlis Lee Clements, 92, formerly of Casey County, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Indiana Masonic Home in Franklin, Indiana.
Born on Dec. 4, 1927, in Casey County, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Olliver and Liza Black Clements. Arlis was a factory worker at Arvin Industries for forty-two years. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and watching NASCAR and Indy racing. Arlis was also a tobacco farmer for over forty years.
He is survived by a daughter, Brenda Gail Lane of Franklin, Indiana; a son, Darrell Lee (Barbara S. Miller) Clements of Hustonville; two grandchildren, Mandy Mae Clements Vranek of Wheatland, CA and Holly Marie Lane of Franklin, IN; and three great-grandchilden, Ian Lee Vranek, Elllie Clair Vranek, and Harmony Rickelle Lane Watkins. Also surviving is one sister, Christine Weddle of Dunnville.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Godbey Clements, who passed away on Dec. 25, 2019; four sisters; and a brother.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Richard West officiating. Burial will follow in Bethelridge Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Poff, Olliver Poff, Glen Poff, Dale Poff, David Campbell, Jerry Hardwick, Joseph Hardwick, and Andy Ramsey.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the Bethelridge Cemetery Fund c/o Ronald Dick, 67 Hobart Lane, Bethelridge, KY, 42516.
Arrangements for Mr. Arlis Clements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Jan. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.