Arlis Lee Clements, 92, formerly of Casey County, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Indiana Masonic Home in Franklin, Indiana.
Born on Dec. 4, 1927, in Casey County, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Olliver and Liza Black Clements. Arlis was a factory worker at Arvin Industries for forty-two years. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and watching NASCAR and Indy racing. Arlis was also a tobacco farmer for over forty years.
He is survived by a daughter, Brenda Gail Lane of Franklin, Indiana; a son, Darrell Lee (Barbara S. Miller) Clements of Hustonville; two grandchildren, Mandy Mae Clements Vranek of Wheatland, CA and Holly Marie Lane of Franklin, IN; and three great-grandchilden, Ian Lee Vranek, Elllie Clair Vranek, and Harmony Rickelle Lane Watkins. Also surviving is one sister, Christine Weddle of Dunnville.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Godbey Clements, who passed away on Dec. 25, 2019; four sisters; and a brother.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Richard West officiating. Burial will follow in Bethelridge Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Poff, Olliver Poff, Glen Poff, Dale Poff, David Campbell, Jerry Hardwick, Joseph Hardwick, and Andy Ramsey.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the Bethelridge Cemetery Fund c/o Ronald Dick, 67 Hobart Lane, Bethelridge, KY, 42516.
Arrangements for Mr. Arlis Clements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Jan. 8, 2020