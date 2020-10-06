Arthur Lyle, 54, of Liberty, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. He was 54.
He is survived by his mother, Joan Holm; daughters, Esther (Glen) Martin, Lila Stoner, Hannah Rose; sons, Solomon Stoner, Silas (Savannah) Stoner; brother, Mike Lyle; and five grandchildren.
Cremation rites were honored. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Thomas Ridge Church.
Arrangements for Mr. Arthur Lyle are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.