Arvina Overstreet

Obituary

Arvina Overstreet, 94, of Liberty, died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 at the Charleston Health Care Center.
She is survived by her daughters, Maxine Clements, Shirley Ann, Nettie Patton; 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services were held Feb. 2 at Salem United Methodist Church. Burial was in the Salem Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49 P.O. Box 238
Liberty, KY 42539-0238
(606) 787-6211
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.