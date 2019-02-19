Arvina Overstreet, 94, of Liberty, died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 at the Charleston Health Care Center.
She is survived by her daughters, Maxine Clements, Shirley Ann, Nettie Patton; 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services were held Feb. 2 at Salem United Methodist Church. Burial was in the Salem Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com.
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49 P.O. Box 238
Liberty, KY 42539-0238
(606) 787-6211
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 20, 2019