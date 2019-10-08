Atha Griffith Atwood, 98, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Pine Meadows Nursing Home in Lexington.
She is survived by her sons, Garnett (Polly) Atwood, David (Sharmie) Atwood, Larry (Carol) Atwood, Jerry (Margie) Atwood, George (Gail) Atwood; 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Service at 7 p.m. with Mark Sims officiating. Burial will be in Casey County at the Caney Fork Cemetery on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. Guestbook available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Oct. 9, 2019