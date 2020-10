Audie Dixon, Sr., of Louisville, 64, died on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his residence.He is survived by his son, Audie (Annie) Dixon, Jr.; brother, Michael Shannon Dixon; and three grandchildren.No services will be held at this time.Cremation rites were honored by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.