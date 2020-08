Avel Gundorin, 17, of Liberty, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at University of Kentucky Hospital.He is survived by his parents, Mikhail and Irina Trubachev Gundorin; sisters, Lina (David) Bibikov, Maria Gundorin, Luiza Gundorin, Lilly Gundorin, Esther Gundorin, Elizabeth Gundorin, and Joanna Gundorin; brothers, Ilya (Elizabeth) Gundorin, Vladimir (Julia) Gundorin, David Gundorin, and John Gundorin; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and other family.The funeral service was held Aug. 17 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Glenwood Cemetery.Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.