Barbara Faye "Barbo" Lanham, 75, of Liberty, died Saturday July 11, 2020 at the Casey County Hospital.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Gwen (Mike) Fair; brothers, Haskel Murphy Jr., Russell Gary Murphy; and two grandchildren
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Greg Powell officiating. Burial will be in the Lanhamtown Cemetery.
