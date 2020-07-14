1/
Barbara Faye "Barbo" Lanham
Barbara Faye "Barbo" Lanham, 75, of Liberty, died Saturday July 11, 2020 at the Casey County Hospital.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Gwen (Mike) Fair; brothers, Haskel Murphy Jr., Russell Gary Murphy; and two grandchildren
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Greg Powell officiating. Burial will be in the Lanhamtown Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
