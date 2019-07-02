Barbara Jean Hatter, 77, of Waynesburg, KY passed away on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Mt. Olive, KY on November 26, 1941 a daughter of the late Effie Aloese Hatter Stafford. Barbara was a former employee for G.E. and a member of North Fairfield Baptist Church in Fairfield, OH.
She is survived by her sister, Sarah (Ronald) Sims, of Waynesburg, KY.
Preceding her in death besides her mother was her stepfather Kenneth M. Stafford.
Visitation was held 6 to 9 p.m. Friday June 28, 2019, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel, and after 11 a.m. Saturday June 29, 2019, at the Mt. Olive Christian Church. Funeral Services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday June 29, 2019, at Mt. Olive Christian Church. Rev. Greg Powell officiating. Burial was in the Middleburg Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on July 3, 2019