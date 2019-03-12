Barry Wayne Spears, 79, of Yosemite, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Jo Godbey Spears; daughter, Ginny Godbey; son, David Eastham; brother, Bert (Debbie) Spears; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held March 10 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49 P.O. Box 238
Liberty, KY 42539-0238
(606) 787-6211
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 13, 2019