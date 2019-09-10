Bennie Russell Lawhorn, 86, of Liberty, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Liberty Care and Rehab.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Hendrickson Lawhorn; daughter, Karen (Mark) Reynolds; and son, Tim (Pam) Lawhorn.
The funeral service was held Sept. 10 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Glenwood Cemetery. Military honors were performed by the Casey County Honor Guard.
Arrangements for Lawhorn were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Sept. 11, 2019