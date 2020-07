Bernarr Tarter, 87, of Junction City, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home.He is survived by his wife, Martha Hoskins Tarter; sons, Keith (Kenwyn) Tarter, Robert (Stephanie) Tarter, Jeff (Regina) Tarter, Gary (Yvonne) Tarter; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.Graveside services were held July 4 at Glenwood Cemetery. Burial was in Glenwood Cemetery.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.