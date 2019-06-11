Betty Burton

Guest Book
  • "Our dear sweet friend. Last night I could almost hear her..."
    - Al and Donna Wolfe
  • "We are sorry for your loss. We send our thoughts,prayers..."
    - Marjorie Corley
  • "So sorry for your loss. May you find comfort and strenght..."
  • ""Please except my condolence for the loss of your loved..."
Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Winton Road First Church of God
6200 Winton Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Winton Road First Church of God
6200 Winton Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rheber Nazarene Church
163 Red Hill Rd.
Dunnville, KY
Service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Rheber Nazarene Church
163 Red Hill Rd.
Dunnville, KY
Obituary
Betty F. Burton, (nee Wyatt), 83, passed away on June 3, 2019.
She was born on Oct. 24, 1935. She was the loving wife of the late Grady Burton Jr.
Betty was the dear mother of Danita Burton, Donnie (Paula), Mark (Connie) and Dennis Burton. She is also survived by six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Betty was a daughter of the late Wayne and Lena Wyatt (nee Mills) and a sister of Glendal Wyatt, Ines Goforth, Jay Wyatt and Anna Huff.
She is preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.
Visitation was held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Winton Road First Church of God, 6200 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014 from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon.
Visitation was also Sunday at the Rheber Nazarene Church, 163 Red Hill Rd., Dunnville, KY 42528 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Burial followed in the Whited Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on June 12, 2019
