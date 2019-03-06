Betty Gail Thomas, 69, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday Feb. 28, 2019 at her residence.
She was born Nov. 29, 1949 in Casey County, a Kentucky Colonel, member of D. A. R., and Chaplin Highview Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Violet Thomas.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Jessica) Augustine of Bardstown; two grandsons, Benjamin Augustine and Samuel Augustine; brother, Archie Thomas; sister, Lily Porter both of Casey County; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may go to .
Barlow Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 6, 2019