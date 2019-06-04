Betty Goode

Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Betty Goode, 93, of Liberty, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Casey County Hospital.
She is survived by two sons, Jay (Brenda) Goode, Arnold (Karen) Goode; daughters, Shirley (Gary) Campbell, Elizabeth Pelley; daughter-in-law, Brenda Jones Goode; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held June 2 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Salem Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on June 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.