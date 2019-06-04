Betty Goode, 93, of Liberty, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Casey County Hospital.
She is survived by two sons, Jay (Brenda) Goode, Arnold (Karen) Goode; daughters, Shirley (Gary) Campbell, Elizabeth Pelley; daughter-in-law, Brenda Jones Goode; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held June 2 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Salem Cemetery.
