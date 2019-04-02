Betty Lou Alstott passed away on March 29, 2019 in Indianapolis.
She was born on Oct. 21, 1930 to Kelly and Daisy Beldon in Indianapolis, Indiana. When she was three, her family moved back to Bucks Branch, Casey County, Kentucky where she lived until she married Wilford Alstott on June 29, 1948. She worked in various positions until leaving the workforce to be a full time mother.
She is survived by her daughter Betty (Bill) Harrington; granddaughters Alicia (Andrew) Hettlinger, Laura Kirkham (Brad Riley), and Katie Kirkham; and, great grandson Carson Hettlinger.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her infant son Wilford Stanley Alstott Jr.
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 3, 2019