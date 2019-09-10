|
752 Campbellsville Street
|
|
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
|
|
Prayer Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
View Map
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
|
|
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
Betty-Lou Wethington, of Columbia, Ky., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Campbellsville. She was 83 years of age.
Born on Oct. 4, 1935, in Providence, Rhode Island, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Gordon and Muriel Frizinger Regan. Betty-Lou was a retired registered nurse with over thirty years of service with the VA Hospital in Louisville. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and was very active in various organizations throughout Casey County. Betty-Lou was a member of the Casey County Homemakers and the Casey County Red Hat Society, which she was a founding member. She also loved her flowers and gardening. Betty-Lou was a strong advocate for Veterans.
Survivors include her beloved husband, William Clifton Wethington, Sr. of Columbia, whom she wed on Dec. 26, 1956; three sons, William C. Wethington, Jr. (fiancé Fay Gash) of Taylorsville, Gerry Wethington of Columbia, and Greg Wethington of Louisville; one daughter, Beth (Steve) Oppel of Fisherville; one sister, Jo-Ann (Stanley) Smith of Milford, Massachusetts; six grandchildren, Brandee Wethington, Jessica Whitlock, Jacob Wethington, Alexandria Wethington, Cody Oppel, and Leah Oppel; and two great-grandchildren, Skylar and Austin.
In addition to her parents, Betty-Lou was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Gordon.
A funeral mass was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church with Father George Otuma officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with prayer services at 7 p.m.
William C. Wethington, Jr., Cody Oppel, Jacob Wethington, John Wethington, Tom Wethington, and Steve Oppel served as Betty-Lou's pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the , 321 West Main Street, Suite 390, Room 322, Louisville, Kentucky, 40202.
Betty-Lou's arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook and video tribute available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Sept. 11, 2019
