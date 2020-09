Beverly Darlene Greer, 77, of Middleburg, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Nicholasville Nursing and Rehab.She is survived by her son, Jeff (Vanessa) Greer; sister, Faye Rowland; three grandchildren and one great-grandson.Funeral services ere held Sept. 1 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in the KP Hall Cemetery.Arrangements entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.