Beverly J Holt

Service Information
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH
45216
(513)-821-0805
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
Obituary
Beverly J. (nee Hodge) Holt, loving wife of the late Donny G. Holt, dear mother of Donny (Amanda) Holt and Stacey Holt, grandmother of Makayla, Isaiah and Weston, daughter of Eugene and Melline Hodge, sister of Brenda (Roger) Brown and special friend of Paul Coburn, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the age of 63. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45216, will be Friday Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Casey County News on Oct. 2, 2019
