Beverly J. (nee Hodge) Holt, loving wife of the late Donny G. Holt, dear mother of Donny (Amanda) Holt and Stacey Holt, grandmother of Makayla, Isaiah and Weston, daughter of Eugene and Melline Hodge, sister of Brenda (Roger) Brown and special friend of Paul Coburn, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the age of 63. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45216, will be Friday Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Casey County News on Oct. 2, 2019