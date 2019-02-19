Billy Ray Goff, 62, of Liberty, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Casey County Hospital.
He is survived by his daughters, Jaime Goff, Lindsay (Andy Johnson) Goff; son, Josh (Emeral) Goff; step-daughter, Chelsea O'Donnell; step-son, Kristopher Carter; grandmother, Millie Murphy; and four grand-children. In addition to his parents, he Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Feb. 6, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Whited Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 20, 2019