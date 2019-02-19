Billy Ray Goff

Obituary

Billy Ray Goff, 62, of Liberty, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Casey County Hospital.
He is survived by his daughters, Jaime Goff, Lindsay (Andy Johnson) Goff; son, Josh (Emeral) Goff; step-daughter, Chelsea O'Donnell; step-son, Kristopher Carter; grandmother, Millie Murphy; and four grand-children. In addition to his parents, he Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Feb. 6, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Whited Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 20, 2019
