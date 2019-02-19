Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Weddle. View Sign

Billy Weddle, 79, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

Born March 26, 1939, in Casey County, KY, he was a son of the late John W. and Linnie Baldock Weddle. Billy earned a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture from the University of Kentucky. He was a Deacon, former Sunday School teacher and member of the First Baptist Church in Liberty. Billy co-owned and operated Weddle and LaFavers Chevrolet and Buick Car Dealership in Liberty for over 30 years. He has served on the Casey County Bank Board of Directors for over 40 years, currently holding the position of Vice-chairman. He enjoyed farming, golfing, hunting, fishing, and music.

Billy is survived by his wife, whom he wed on June 21, 1958, Margaret Rose Griffin Weddle; three daughters, Sandy (Mark) Wolford, Sharon (John) Johnson, and Shelly Vaughn, all of Liberty; brother, John Weddle, Jr., of Liberty; sister, Renee (David) McAnelly, of Liberty; six grandchildren, Sara (Morgan) Pence, Laura (Joe) Willis, Will Johnson (Jorden Roberts), Tyler Johnson, Ann (Coty) Vaughn, and Emilee Vaughn (Luke Ledford); and five great-grandchildren, Lily, Virginia, George, Lyndon, and Leora.

Funeral services for Mr. Billy Weddle will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Bro. Jimmy Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, both at the First Baptist Church.

Will Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Morgan Pence, Joe Willis, Coty Vaughn, and Luke Ledford will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial contributions in memory of Billy Weddle are suggested to the First Baptist Church Sanctuary Window Fund, PO Box 58, Liberty, KY 42539.

