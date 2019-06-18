Blue B. Lynch, 92, of Liberty, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Casey County Hospital.
Born on May 24, 1927, in Tazewell, Tennessee, he was a son of the late Isaac and Nettie Lynch. Blue was known as a farmer and an avid sportsman. He was a retired employee for Columbia Gulf Transmission. Blue also enjoyed spending time at the Casey County Senior Citizens Center.
Blue is survived by three sons, Vernon Lynch, of Liberty, Steve (Karen Sue) Lynch, of Dunnville, and Bruce (Becky) Lynch, of Richmond; one daughter, Lisa (Chris) Pierce, of Liberty; one brother, Quentin Lynch, of Liberty; and three grandchildren, Clint Lynch, Hunter (Christin) Pierce, and Amber (Luke) Coffman.
In addition to his parents, Blue is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Faye Bell Lynch who passed away on March 3, 2019; three brothers, Vernon Lynch, John Lynch, and Alec Lynch; and five sisters, Juanita Finn, Coba Myers, Hattie Wilson, Eunice Christian, and Agnes Lynch.
The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Creech Richardson officiating. Burial was in Cold Springs Cemetery.
Visitation was from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
