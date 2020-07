Bobby Mearkle, 48, of Liberty, Kentucky, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Casey County Hospital.He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Mearkle; father, Robert (Connie) Mearkle, Sr.; his mother, Norma (Tom) Allen; four children; three grandchildren; a sister, Cristy Nettles; and a half-sister.A memorial service will be set at a later date and time.Cremation rites were honored by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.