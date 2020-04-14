Bobby Sherril Lynn, 83, of Liberty, died Saturday April 11, 2020 at Liberty Care Center.
He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Lynn Salyers; son, Robert Scott Lynn; sister, Wanda (Dick) Waltz, half-brother: Danny Rullo; half-sisters: Barbara Kemp, Judy Justice; two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Due to efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and recent requirements implemented by the Office of Governor Andy Beshear and The Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky, all funeral services will be performed privately.
Burial will be in the Brush Creek Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 15, 2020