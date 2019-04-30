Brayden Pierce Taylor, 13, of Liberty, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Casey County Hospital.
He is survived by his parents, Chad and Rachel Pierce Taylor; a brother, Coleton Ray Taylor; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Sharon Pierce; paternal grandparents, Butch and Connie Taylor; and a paternal great-grandmother, Lucille Streeval.
The funeral service was held April 28, 2019, at Casey County Middle School gymnasium. Burial followed in Glenwood Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on May 1, 2019